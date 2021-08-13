‘Traffic will be affected extensively.’ Semi crash shuts down I-75 in Lexington

Lexington police urged motorists to avoid Interstate 75 South in Fayette County Friday night, after a semi-truck collision at the 116.8 mile marker caused all southbound lanes to be shut down.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Cooper said police were called at 5:26 p.m. after a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail and jack-knifed, blocking all southbound lanes of traffic.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate between the I-75/I-64 split and Ironworks Pike, Cooper said. He said traffic was impacted from mile marker 115 to 120.

He said at about 7:30 p.m. that he did not know when the interstate might reopen.

“There is no end in sight,” Cooper said. “Traffic will be affected extensively tonight.”

Cooper said the semi was leaking fluids in the road, which created slippery conditions in the rain and would take some time to clean up.