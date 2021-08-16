1 person dead after single-car crash in Lexington, police say

A driver was killed after his car hit a pole and a fence Sunday night in Lexington, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Old Richmond Road near Jacks Creek Pike in Lexington around 10:23 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a Toyota Corolla which had struck a pole and fence, said Daniel Burnett, an acting lieutenant with the Lexington Police Department.

“When officers got there, they found that the only occupant of the vehicle was deceased,” Burnett said.

The Lexington Fire Department and Fayette County coroner’s office also responded, Burnett said. The police collision reconstruction unit investigated the cause of the crash, Burnett said.. Old Richmond Road was shut down for investigation between Jacks Creek Pike and Grimes Mill Road until 2:31 a.m., Burnett said.

The driver hadn’t yet been publicly identified by the coroner’s office as of Monday morning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.