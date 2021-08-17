Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announces she will seek second term

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton unveiled a $398 million spending plan for 2022 that includes 30 new positions, $4.8 million for park improvements and 3 percent raises for many city employees on April 13, 2021. LFUCG

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced Tuesday she will seek a second term.

Gorton, whose first term has largely been dominated by a worldwide pandemic, its economic fallout and recovery, was first elected mayor of Kentucky’s second-largest city in 2018. She also led the city as it grappled with racial justice and law enforcement issues.

Gorton made the announcement at the Lyric Theatre on Tuesday.

In the 2018 race, Gorton easily beat former Lexington Police Chief Ronnie Bastin in a landslide victory — winning 63 percent of the vote compared to Bastin’s 37 percent. It was one of the largest margins of victory in a Lexington mayoral race despite Bastin raising and spending more. Bastin raised nearly $400,000 compared to Gorton’s $263,000, campaign finance records showed.

Lexington’s mayoral races are nonpartisan. Gorton is the first candidate to formally announce she is running for the city’s top office.

A retired nurse, Gorton was vice mayor for four years and spent a total of 16 years on the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council before retiring in 2014.