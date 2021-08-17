Water main break on Leestown Road could affect Lexington rush-hour traffic

A water pipe break on normally busy Leestown Road could affect drivers commuting to work.

Kentucky American Water crews worked Monday night into Tuesday morning to try to repair a water main break that could affect rush-hour traffic on Leestown Road, Kentucky American Water announced.

The break happened in an 8-inch diameter water main on Leestown Road near Lisle Industrial Avenue, according to Kentucky American Water. Water service to about 30 customers was affected. Inbound traffic on Leestown Road had to be diverted into the middle lane.

“Motorists traveling through this area of Leestown Road during morning rush hour ... should prepare for the possibility of some traffic impact in case repair crews are still on the scene,” Susan Lancho, a spokesperson for Kentucky American Water, said in a news release.

Kentucky American Water asked drivers to use another route if possible.