‘Been in jail so long.’ What’s next after Lexington murder trial ends with hung jury

A Lexington murder suspect who’s been in jail for nearly four years may face a second trial after a jury failed to determine if he was innocent or guilty last week.

The trial for Robert Earley McKissic, 34, ended with a hung jury last week. McKissic was on trial for the murder of 51-year-old Anthony Carter. The shooting happened on Oct. 26, 2017. Police believed it happened after the two got into an altercation. But the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict after a five-day trial and an eight-hour deliberation.

“After reviewing all testimonies and evidence, the jury is still unable to reach a unanimous verdict,” the jury said in a note to Judge Thomas L. Travis, the Fayette Circuit Court judge who presided over McKissic’s trial. The jury came back with the note just after midnight on Aug. 10.

The five-day trial featured testimony from witnesses and experts, including Ashley Halcomb, who was Anthony Carter’s girlfriend. Halcomb said she witnessed the murder and accused McKissic of committing it.

Halcomb told a 911 dispatcher, “I saw the guy shoot him. I know who he is ... it’s Rob.”

Halcomb further described the suspect as a Black man named Rob, which Prosecutor Alex Garcia said was a straightforward description that helped pin McKissic as the suspect.

“We have brought in witness after witness after witness that has been consistent with what Ashley Halcomb saw that day,” Garcia told the jury during the prosecution’s closing argument.

But the defense challenged the accuracy of Halcomb’s memory of the event and said her description wasn’t accurate enough. Bridget Hofler, who represented McKissic in the case, argued that Halcomb had an extensive drug history and didn’t see what she claimed to see.

Hofler said in court that Halcomb “made a mistake” in identifying McKissic as the shooter. She said Halcomb initially described the shooter as a bald man who weighed about 130 pounds when officers arrived at the shooting scene, which doesn’t fit McKissic’s profile. Hofler also said Halcomb didn’t pick McKissic out of a lineup.

Halcomb testified during the trial and identified McKissic as the shooter.

Garcia said Halcomb also identified a motive for the shooting as she said McKissic and Carter had previously gotten into a fistfight, after which McKissic allegedly said, “You f****d up, you really f****d up.”

McKissic, who also testified in court, said he and Carter never got into any fights. He said the two were friends.

The prosecutors and defense could work toward a plea deal after the hung jury. The prosecution could also decide to take the case to trial again.

Hofler told the Herald-Leader Monday that McKissic would be willing to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

“He’s been in jail so long; he just wants to get out,” she said. Hofler has maintained McKissic’s innocence.

Hofler asked Travis to lower McKissic’s bond after the jury came back deadlocked last week. Travis said he would hear arguments regarding a bond reduction during a status hearing scheduled for Aug. 24.

“Mr. McKissic has sat in jail for nearly four years, and his bond is set at $150,000,” Hofler said. “He remains innocent for right now, and I would ask the court to set some sort of reasonable bond so he can at least go home with his family while we try to get a date set (for a new trial).”

Lou Anna Red Corn, the commonwealth’s attorney in Fayette County, said Tuesday morning that prosecutors hadn’t yet decided how to proceed in the case.