There won’t be any flights out of Blue Grass Airport this weekend. Here’s why.

Blue Grass Airport’s main runway, 4-22, closed Thursday evening for resurfacing.

According to the airport, all fixed-wing commercial and general aviation aircraft won’t be able to use Lexington’s 7,000-foot runway until the 72-hour project is complete, around 6pm Sunday.

Several construction crews and equipment were lined along the strip, milling and repaving sections of the runway Friday morning.

Airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill said the runway undergoes resurfacing every 12-15 years to withstand the heavy aircraft landing on it. “It’s essential that we keep our most important piece of infrastructure here at the airport in excellent condition,” said Caudill.

Despite flights being stopped, the terminal building remains open for car rentals or questions regarding airfare and tickets.

Before the $16.2 million project began, all air carriers were been notified of the closure and flights for this weekend were removed from airline reservation systems.