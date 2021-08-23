Lexington-bound flight returns to Atlanta after passenger refused to wear mask

Blue Grass Airport will soon offer a non-stop flight to Houston, Texas. Blue Grass Airport

A Monday afternoon Delta flight from Atlanta to Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport was delayed by 30 minutes after the plane had to return to the gate in Atlanta because of a passenger who refused to wear a mask.

Passengers are required to wear a mask on board public transportation, including airplanes. Some have faced fines for their refusals to wear masks.

Lexington-based Father Jim Sichko, who was on the airplane, tweeted about the incident.

“Don’t get on the airplane if you aren’t going to be compliant with the mask policy,” Sichko wrote. Sichko said they were en route to Lexington and had to return to the gate in Atlanta.

PEEPS - DONT GET ON THE AIRPLANE IF YOU ARENT GOING TO BE COMPLIANT WITH THE AIRLINES MASK POLICY. WE WERE HEADED TO LEX AND NOW RETURNING TO ATLANTA. #Grrrrrrrrrrrr @Delta pic.twitter.com/8ZeZUm99eX — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) August 23, 2021

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WKYT, the newspaper’s reporting partner, said Delta airlines confirmed the incident.

“Delta flight 1088 taxied back to the gate after a customer did not comply with the federal mask mandate onboard the aircraft. The customer deplaned without incident and we apologize to those onboard,” Delta airlines said in a statement released to WKYT.