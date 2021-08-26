One Lexington parks after-school program shuts down over staffing, background checks

Athens-Chilesburg Elementary Fayette County Public Schools

An after-school program run by the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department was shut down by state officials this week due to staffing and background check issues, city officials confirmed this week.

The extended school program at Athens-Chilesburg Elementary opened Aug. 11 but was shut down Tuesday by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Division of Child Care because of staffing issues related to background or fingerprint checks, said Harold Kouns, director of extended school programming for Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Parks had originally been told on July 29 that a 90-day grace period for fingerprint checks had been extended until the end of September, Kouns said. The cabinet later rescinded the grace period.

“As the fingerprints take a while to process, our staff members were operating with one background check while the second fingerprint check was processing,” Kouns said.

Fingerprint background checks are required for staff working in child care facilities. The computer system that processes those background checks has experienced problems, he said.

“Our program takes every step to protect children’s safety and we are working with DCC to insure we are in compliance and open to serve our families,” Kouns said. “ESP is currently hiring, getting the mandatory record checks and training staff in effort to make this closure very short. “

The program serves 96 kids.

Another extended school program at Northern Elementary did not open this year due to a lack of attendees, Kouns said. The parks department operates after-school programs at six elementary schools, including Athens-Chilesburg.

Lack of adequate staff has plagued multiple school-related services, including busing. A shortage of bus drivers has led Fayette County Public School to cancel or delay multiple bus routes since school began earlier this month.