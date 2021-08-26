Reopening of section of popular Lexington trail pushed back to October

The closure of a section of the Legacy Trail from roughly Nandino Boulevard to Newtown Springs has prompted a lot of questions from Lexington council members. The trail from Newtown Springs on Aug. 12, 2021. bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

Construction delays have pushed back the reopening of a section of the popular Legacy Trail to October, Lexington city officials said.

The section of trail — roughly between Nandino Boulevard and Newtown Springs — was closed in mid-July because of utility work and construction of a new Amazon delivery station on Newtown Pike. City officials had originally estimated the section would reopen by late August.

“Amazon is projecting we will be able to open the entire trail by early October, a little later than expected, but early enough so people can enjoy it in the fall,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Some Lexington-Fayette Urban County council members raised questions about the partial closure of the trail after receiving angry calls from the public about the lack of notice on the shutdown. A council committee will be exploring how to prevent future partial closures of the city’s popular trail system.

Some cyclists and pedestrians have gotten around the closure by walking on Nandino Boulevard and the shoulder of Newtown Pike.

The trail is open on either side of the closed section.

“We recognize this is inconvenient. Trails, like roads, are affected by the construction work and infrastructure maintenance that takes place near them, or under them,” said Nancy Albright, commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works.

The trail will be relocated when it opens in October. It will move further away from Newtown Pike across the Amazon property. A culvert is being installed so trail users can pass under one of Amazon’s new driveways to protect riders and pedestrians from Amazon traffic. The developer is paying to relocate the trail, city officials said.

But the city will likely have to close that section of trail again in the winter for a sewer line project in the area.

“Rather than keep the trail closed longer now to do the water quality work, we’re going to wait until it’s cold so we don’t inconvenience as many riders and pedestrians,” Gorton said. “That way, the trail will be open for the fall.”

The Legacy Trail is a 12-mile mixed-use trail that starts downtown and extends into Scott County.