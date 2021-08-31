Lexington Pride Festival requires full COVID-19 vaccination proof or negative test

Lisa Borrelli Pettrey, of Lexington, a member of the March Madness Marching Band, performed for the crowd during the 2019 Lexington Pride Festival at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Lexington. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Lexington Pride Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25, is requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within three days of attending the event.

That includes guests, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff, the festival website said.

‘We know many of those we serve are more vulnerable to risks from the coronavirus due to conditions that are more common in our community,’ festival organizers said. “We have been looking at reports on the spread of COVID-19 at in-person outdoor events both locally and across the nation. The news has been positive. There is no indication that outdoor, in-person events with proper protocols are ‘superspreaders’.”

The festival is set for 11 a.m to 10:00 p.m. Sept. 25 in downtown Lexington.

There will be no admission charge for the festival, but there will be specific entry points into the festival area this year to check that attendees meet COVID-19 requirements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All attendees should bring a face mask. Extras will be available at the festival. Those who are unvaccinated must wear a mask at all times. Those who are vaccinated should still wear masks when 6-foot distancing can not be maintained.

“We encourage everyone to wear masks if you enter indoor spaces near the festival area,” organizers said.

People who have tested positive or who have been exposed to COVID should not come to the festival, the website said.