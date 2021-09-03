Lexington apartment fire forces residents to jump from window. 1 firefighter burned

Three people, including a firefighter, were injured when an apartment building on Tates Creek Road caught fire early Friday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire started at Pinebrook Apartments in the 3600 block of Tates Creek Road, near Armstrong Mill Road. The fire department responded just after 1 a.m., Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said. The fire forced a couple of occupants in the burning apartments to jump from a second-floor window, Saas said.

On arrival, firefighters found “a large amount of fire” coming from four of the apartments, he said. One firefighter suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The people who jumped from a second-story window also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital, Saas said. The other occupants in the apartments evacuated themselves without injury.

A fire at the Pinebrook apartments on Friday displaced residents in four units, according to the Lexington Fire Department. Three people were injured by the fire. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

“Fire crews successfully rescued three dogs from the upstairs units and provided each of them with oxygen,” Saas said. “Based on the report I just received, the dogs appear to be doing okay.”

The fire was extinguished, but residents in four apartments were displaced, Saas said. The apartment complex relocated them for the night.

Fire investigators were at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, Saas said. Fire crews were expected to stay at the site into the morning.

Firefighters responded early Friday to a fire at Pinebrook Apartments in Lexington. One firefighter suffered burns during the fire. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

