Here are the projects the mayor, public want with $113 million in Lexington COVID cash

Vehicles drive along West Main Street in downtown Lexington, Ky.
Vehicles drive along West Main Street in downtown Lexington, Ky. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Put all the money into affordable housing.

Build a new soccer complex at Cardinal Run North.

Give the money to health care workers, police and fire.

That’s just some of the more than 900 ideas submitted by the public for spending $113 million — Lexington’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money over the next two years. The city has already allocated more than $7 million from the $120 million for various needs.

Through a month-long online survey and various town halls over the past month, Lexington city leaders have gathered input from hundreds of Lexington residents on how the federal coronavirus stimulus money should be spent. Many of the more than 996 submissions from the public were duplicates — multiple people submitting the same project. The survey closed Aug. 27. Some project ideas that were submitted on paper were still being added to the database as of Friday.

Vice Mayor Steve Kay said the council will begin the daunting task of sorting through the various project ideas at a meeting on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at the government center.

“We will be looking at ways to rank all of these ideas,” Kay said.

The council previously set up guideposts on how the money should be spent.

In addition to the public, council members and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton have also submitted project ideas.

Gorton said her proposal to spend COVID relief funds came after hosting four public meetings and getting input from the public.

The funding gives the city a leg up on addressing some long-standing needs, she said.

“We can address current pressing needs and invest in a bright future,” Gorton said. Gorton’s plan includes spending money on affordable housing, increasing pay for essential workers, investing in parks and in economic development.

Some of Gorton’s priority projects include:

Affordable housing, soccer fields and parks projects top list

Many of the projects submitted by the public fell in the categories of affordable housing, parks and recreation and trails.

Some of the projects submitted include:

Some of the costs submitted by the public were estimates only.

Many submitters said the city should give some or part of the money to essential staff members who have worked during the pandemic.

“Give a significant bonus to all health care workers in Fayette County. They are exhausted, understaffed, and stressed. A show of appreciation is deserved,” wrote one submitter.

Kay said many of the proposed projects won’t qualify for federal coronavirus funding, which comes with restrictions. But the submissions also provide Lexington leaders with potential projects to fund if and when funding becomes available. The city is projecting a more than $20 million surplus for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The council begins deliberations on how to spend that money typically in November.

The $113 million has to be allocated by 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Kay said the council hopes to have projects picked by late fall.

