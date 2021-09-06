Fayette County
Two dead in separate accidents in Lexington over Labor Day weekend
Lexington police are investigating two separate single-vehicle accidents that killed two men over the Labor Day weekend.
Shortly after 3 a.m., Saturday, Lexington police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 southbound near the 109 mile marker. The vehicle crashed and then caught fire, according to WKYT, the Lexington Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The driver of the vehicle Anthony Carruyo Jimenez, 29, of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
On Sunday morning, a second man was killed in a downtown Lexington accident.
Police were called to the 800 block of West High Street for a single-vehicle accident shortly after 3 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle Carlos Manuel Gonzalez Amaya, 32, of Lexington lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole, police said.
Amaya was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he died, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
