Lexington street closed after driver hits hydrant, causing extensive damage

Beth Musgrave bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

A section of a key Lexington roadway will be closed indefinitely due to water damage, Lexington city officials said Sunday.

Malabu Drive near the Tates Creek intersection between the Speedway gas station and Bank of Lexington has failed and was closed Sunday. A driver hit a fire hydrant on the street, causing water damage that made the road unsafe to drive on, Lexington officials said.

Residents in the area will be able to access their homes from Landsdowne Road. The entrances to the two office buildings on that section of road are blocked.

Lexington officials are working to fix the problem but it is not known how long the section will be closed.

