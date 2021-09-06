Two key downtown streets will be partially closed starting Tuesday. Find out where

Snow falls during the morning commute in downtown Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A repaving project will partially close some lanes of two key downtown Lexington streets starting Tuesday, city officials said.

Parts of West Main and Vine streets will have lane closures during the day for milling and paving at night.

The repaving is part of the Town Branch Commons trail project, a more than two-mile section of trail that will connect the Town Branch Trail to the Legacy Trail on Midland and Third streets.

Crews have been working on the section of trail on Vine Street since 2020.

Lanes will be closed on West Main and Vine streets between Central Bank Center, near the intersection of Broadway and Vine streets, to Quality Street.