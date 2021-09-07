Updated: Coroner identifies Motorcyclist killed in crash on Lexington’s Richmond Road

A motorcyclist died Monday night after a collision with an SUV on Richmond Road in Lexington, according to police and the Fayette County coroner.

The crash happened about 8:23 p.m., when police were called to Richmond Road near Fontaine Road. The fire department also responded and got to the scene first, according to police acting Lt. Daniel Burnett.

“It appeared to them that the operator of the motorcycle was deceased on scene,” Burnett said.

Brandon Joey Moment, 34, was the motorcyclist, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office, which responded to the scene to investigate. He had multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.

The collision reconstruction unit from the police department also responded, Burnett said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Burnett said.

The outbound side of Richmond Road was shut down for “several hours” overnight while the agencies investigated, Burnett said.

The cause of the crash wasn’t yet available Tuesday.