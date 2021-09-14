Traffic alert: Street closed near University of Kentucky campus due to water line leak

Lexington Police Department police car lights. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Part of South Upper Street near the University of Kentucky campus was closed Tuesday morning due to a water line leak, according to Kentucky American Water.

The leak forced Lexington police to shut down South Upper Street between Bolivar and Scott streets. Kentucky American Water crews were working to fix the leak, officials said in a statement.

The road was expected to remain closed “until further notice,” according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic was being diverted onto Bolivar Street.

“Motorists are encouraged to choose another route today as this repair work continues,” Kentucky American Water said in a statement.