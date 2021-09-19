Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt while walking on I-64 in Lexington, police say

A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured on I-64 in Lexington Sunday morning, according to police.

The collision happened after 2 a.m., police said. Officers were first sent out to the area for a report of a “subject walking down the middle of the highway,” Lt. Larry Kinnard said. Police weren’t able to get to the area in time to prevent an accident.

“While officers were en route, we were then dispatched that a vehicle had struck the pedestrian,” Kinnard said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, Kinnard said. No one inside the vehicle was injured. The Fayette County coroner’s office responded to the scene, but police were unable to confirm if the victim had died, Kinnard said.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. The unit was still investigating the crash Sunday morning, Kinnard said.

