Lexington driver ejected from vehicle in crash on New Circle Road, police say

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash on New Circle Road Saturday night, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the inner loop of New Circle Road prior to Russell Cave Road, according to Lt. Larry Kinnard. The driver appeared to have run his vehicle off the road and into a ditch.

“The vehicle appeared to have flipped, and the driver was ejected,” Kinnard said.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Kinnard said.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The unit was still investigating the crash Sunday morning, Kinnard said.

