Man hit by vehicle near Red Mile in Lexington, suffers life-threatening injuries

A man who was hit by a vehicle near Red Mile in Lexington suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Lt. Dan Truex said the man was hit at South Broadway and Virginia Avenue, in front of the Shell gas station, at approximately midnight Wednesday. The man was taken to the hospital.

No update on the man’s condition was available Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene after the incident, police said. Truex said police were unsure if charges will be filed.