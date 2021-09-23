Turn lane construction on Lexington’s Newtown Pike will affect traffic, Legacy Trail

Construction of a new turn lane for a new Amazon facility on Newtown Pike will affect outbound traffic and a shoulder currently used by cyclists and pedestrians to bypass a closed section of the Legacy Trail, city officials said Thursday.

The shoulder will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the duration of the work, which is expected to start Friday and continue through the end of October. The right, outbound lane toward Interstate 64 and Interstate 75 will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. intermittently.

A section of the Legacy Trail that was closed in July due to construction of the Amazon facility is scheduled to reopen in early October. The closure of the trail in that area, and little notice of its closure, has drawn fire from cyclists and trail users. A Lexington council committee is exploring ways to make sure the city’s popular trail system is not temporarily shut down due to construction in the future.

Cyclists and other trail users should be aware that the use of heavy equipment to dig and build the new turn lane will make the shoulder impassable. Trail users have been using the shoulder of the road to bypass the closed segment of the trail. That will not be possible during the turn lane construction. The section of trail is closed from Nandino Boulevard to Newtown Springs.

“We ask that trail users avoid the shoulder for this brief period,” says Nancy Albright, commissioner of Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “Ignoring the posted signs and barriers is dangerous. The shoulder will not be usable.”

Trail users who would like to avoid the area until construction is complete can use an alternate route that connects Silver Springs Drive and Hollow Creek Road. Consult the bike map for options: LexingtonKY.gov/BikeWalk.