Fayette County
Portion of I-75 in Lexington shut down due to spill cleanup
Two northbound lanes on I-75 have been shut down while officials clean up an oil spill, according to Lexington’s traffic management center.
A truck began leaking oil around mile marker 114 and Winchester Road on the heavily used interstate early Friday, according to the traffic center and WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Officials shut down two lanes because the spill spans from the center lane to the side of the road.
Officers told WKYT the spills shouldn’t affect the environment but drivers should take the spill into account and leave for work early.
