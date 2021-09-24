Portion of I-75 in Lexington shut down due to spill cleanup

Two northbound lanes on I-75 have been shut down while officials clean up an oil spill, according to Lexington’s traffic management center.

A truck began leaking oil around mile marker 114 and Winchester Road on the heavily used interstate early Friday, according to the traffic center and WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Officials shut down two lanes because the spill spans from the center lane to the side of the road.

I-75N at the 114 MM remains down to one lane. Traffic is backed up past Exit 110 / Winchester Rd. https://t.co/C9yr77vaSY — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 24, 2021

Officers told WKYT the spills shouldn’t affect the environment but drivers should take the spill into account and leave for work early.