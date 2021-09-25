Fayette County

School bus carrying high school football players catches fire in Lexington.

A Scott County school bus carrying football players home from a game caught fire late Friday night in Lexington.
A school bus carrying Scott County High School football players caught fire late Friday night in Lexington.

Players were returning from a game against Frederick Douglass High School when the bus caught fire Northbound on I-75, but no one was injured, the Scott County school district wrote on Twitter at 11:30 p.m.

The bus “had a malfunction and caught fire on the drive home from the game,” the district wrote. “Everyone on board is safe and unharmed, this includes all students, athletes, coaches and the driver.”

Firefighters said the blaze started in the back before eventually engulfing the whole bus, according to WKYT. Roughly 100 gallons of fuel leaked from the bus.

This story may be updated.

