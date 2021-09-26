4 people injured after a head-on crash in Lexington. 2 have life-threatening injuries

Crash

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Iron Works Pike Saturday, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Iron Works Pike, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. A driver in a passenger car was going West when they crossed over the center line of the road “for an unknown reason,” Van Brackel said.

The driver’s car collided head-on with another passenger car which had three people inside, Van Brackel said. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Van Brackel said.

The two passengers in the Malibu were also hospitalized, but Van Brackel said their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the car which crossed over the center line of the road was the only person in that car, Van Brackel said.

The road was closed for hours while police investigated, Van Brackel said. The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was still investigating the crash as of Sunday morning.

