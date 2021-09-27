Lexington’s popular ‘Thriller’ parade is back and looking for dancers

It’s back.

One of Lexington’s best-known holiday traditions —the re-enactment of Michael Jackson’s iconic music video “Thriller” —is scheduled for Oct. 24, city officials and organizers said this week.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Mecca Dance studios, which organizers the annual Halloween event, is currently looking for dancers. The first dance rehearsals start Monday and go until Oct. 16. Staging rehearsals begin Oct. 18 until Oct. 24.

Dances must pre-register and attend at least one dance and one staging rehearsal. All dancers must be 13 and up. To find out more go to Mecca Dance Studio at http://www.meccadance.com/thriller-and-halloween-parade.html.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All participants must wear masks during rehearsals.

Also on Sunday, Oct. 24, other Halloween activities will include:

Halloween Variety Show in Courtyard Plaza 5 – 6 p.m.

Halloween Parade on Main Street 6:30 p.m.

Thriller Parade 7 p.m.

The rain date will be Oct. 25.