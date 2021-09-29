Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube part of supergroup coming to Rupp Arena in November

In a photo provided by Triller, Snoop Dogg performs onstage at an exhibition boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. The bout was unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling and apparently healthy from a highly unusual event. (Joe Scarnici/Triller via AP) AP

Rupp Arena has announced that a concert featuring popular rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more will be coming to Rupp Arena on Nov. 20.

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are a part of a new supergroup called Mount Westmore, which also features E-40 and Too Short. The group was created in 2020 and is scheduled to release its first album later this year.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com.

All four rappers have been making music since the 1980-1990s. Only one has performed at Rupp Arena before — Snoop Dogg in 2018.

Snoop Dogg, the most notable of the four, has achieved a lot in his music career. Arguably his biggest success was having his 1993 solo release, Doggystyle, reach No. 1 on the R&B charts and the Billboard 200.

E-40 became well known in 2006, the same year that his album, My Ghetto Report Card, reached No. 3 on The Billboard Hot 200 in 2006. E-40 is also well-known for his collaborations, particularly recording “Snap Yo Fingers” with Lil Jon and Sean P of YoungBloodz. The song reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.