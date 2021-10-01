With rain in the forecast, a Lexington festival popular with families is canceled

Junior fire chief Tegan Stanifer, whose father is a firefighter, adjusts her mustache at the Fire Prevention Festival at Courthouse Plaza in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, October 4, 2015. Photo by Matt Goins Herald-Leader

The Lexington Fire Department’s annual Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival, a free annual event that joins fun activities for kids with health and safety information, has been canceled.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the weather for Sunday “is not looking positive.”

Rain and storms are expected this weekend and continuing through the coming week, according to WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s forecast. Sunday’s chance of rain is 90 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

“After much consideration, we’ve decided to cancel,” Saas said.

The event had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Masterson Station Fairgrounds, and the fire department had sent fliers home with Fayette County Public Schools students announcing it.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Saas said the festival was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll try again next year,” he said.

The Lexington Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.