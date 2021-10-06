‘Horse Mania:’ 1 of Lexington’s most popular public art efforts returns. What to know

A family snapped photos next to a Horse Mania statue in 2000. LEXINGON HERALD-LEADER

It’s back.

Horse Mania, one of Lexington’s most popular public art exhibits, will return in 2022 in time for the November Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland.

The original Horse Mania, which allowed artists to deck out life-sized horse statues, was in 2000. It returned in 2010 as part of the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games at the Kentucky Horse Park.

LexArts, the civic arts group that sponsored the original Horse Mania, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and decided to revisit the exhibit that helped jump start public art in Lexington two decades ago. The 2022 exhibit is also sponsored by Keeneland and Maker’s Mark.

Some of the original 2000 Horse Mania statues are still on display around town.

The announcement was made Wednesday at ArtsPlace in downtown Lexington.

This story will be updated.