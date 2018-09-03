Lexington man dies in Frankfort motorcycle crash.

A Lexington man died Sunday after a motorcycle he was operating crashed into a car in Frankfort, according to the Franklin County Coroner.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in on Versailles Road in Eastern Franklin County, where the motorcycle collided with the vehicle, the coroner said.
Jonathan Livers, 34, was transported to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he died at 2:05 p.m, according to the coroner.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The cause of the crash has not been determined.
