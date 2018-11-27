Possible drunk driver reportedly crashes into Frankfort home, causing fire.

A man fled the scene after he crashed his vehicle into a home in Frankfort Monday night and caused a fire, according to media reports.
The house on the corner of Letcher Avenue and Alexander Street was struck around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the driver swiped two parked cars along Alexander, according to LEX 18. When the pickup truck crashed into the home, it damaged a gas line and started a fire, WKYT reported.
One of the two people inside the home, Alyse Wilburn, told WKYT they were watching TV in the living room when the crash happened.
“All of a sudden there was like tire skidding, and this huge boom, and it sounded like a bomb went off and the glass in our living room shattered,” Wilburn told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
Witnesses helped the driver out of the truck, but he ran away and has not been found, WKYT reported. The driver was suspected to be drunk, according to LEX 18.
The couple inside the home are now staying with family members after the fire caused heavy damage, according to LEX 18.
Comments