Suspect fleeing traffic stop shot by police in Frankfort; officer injured

A suspect and a trooper were sent to the hospital Friday morning following an officer-involved shooting in Frankfort, according to state police.
Kentucky State Police assisted the Frankfort Police Department in trying to find an individual who fled from a traffic stop, KSP said in a release.
During the chase that ended on U.S. 127 at Leonardwood Drive, the suspect was shot and was taken to Frankfort Regional Hospital for surgery, state police said. It was not clear if state police officers or local officers shot the suspect.
A state police trooper was also injured and was treated at the hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening, state police said. The suspect is accused of trying to run the trooper over, WKYT reported.
All four lanes of U.S. 127 were closed until 9:10 a.m. Friday.
Comments