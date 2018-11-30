3-year-old with skull fractures died in Lexington. Mom sentenced to 5 years

A Frankfort mother who was charged in the death of her 3-year-old son last year was sentenced to five years in prison Friday, according to media reports.
Deanna Hose, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree wanton endangerment in September, according to the State Journal. She was initially charged with complicity to murder following the death of her son, Avery Hose.
According to the Fayette County coroner, Avery Hose died June 28, 2017, from blunt-force trauma. Avery had “bruising around the ears, severe bruising in the groin area and multiple bruises to his shoulders, backside and the entire area of the back of his body,” the State Journal reported. He also had two skull fractures and bleeding of the brain, the newspaper said.
His mother was arrested a month later after a memorial service for her son ended, WKYT reported. She told investigators the injuries her son suffered were accidental.
Deanna Hose’s boyfriend, Randell Dennemann, 37, has been charged with the murder of Avery, according to court records. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond, court records show. The boy was in Dennemann’s care when he was rushed to the hospital, according to the Associated Press.
A 6-year-month old child was removed from custody of Hose and Dennemann’s last year and was uninjured, the Associated Press reported.
When Hose was sentenced Friday, the judge recognized she had no previous criminal record, but claimed her bad decisions led to a tragic result, LEX 18 reported.
