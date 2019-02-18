Franklin County

Two killed in Interstate 64 collision in Frankfort; roadway closed

By Mike Stunson

February 18, 2019 11:01 AM

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Franklin County are shutdown following a fatal collision.

Two people died in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash occurred at the 51 mile marker in Franklin County, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. A detour is setup at Exit 53 to U.S. 127 to U.S. 60. to Ky. 151 and back on the interstate at Graefenburg, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The interstate will likely be blocked for several hours, according to police.

Victim’s names have not been released. It’s not clear how the crash occurred.

Mike Stunson

Mike Stunson covers breaking news and real-time news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a 2011 Western Kentucky University graduate who has previously worked at the Paducah Sun and Madisonville Messenger as a sports reporter.

