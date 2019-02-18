Two killed in Interstate 64 collision in Frankfort; roadway closed

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Franklin County are shutdown following a fatal collision.
Two people died in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash occurred at the 51 mile marker in Franklin County, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. A detour is setup at Exit 53 to U.S. 127 to U.S. 60. to Ky. 151 and back on the interstate at Graefenburg, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The interstate will likely be blocked for several hours, according to police.
Victim’s names have not been released. It’s not clear how the crash occurred.
