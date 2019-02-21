Plane crashes at Frankfort airport

A plane has crashed at Capital City Airport in Frankfort, according to airport and fire department personnel.
Frankfort Fire Department Chief Wayne Briscoe said a small plane ran off the runway at the airport around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Two people were on board the plane and had minor injuries, Briscoe said. Neither was transported to the hospital, he said.
Naitore Djigbenou, the director of public affairs for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the plane was a private twin-engine aircraft from Lexington that was landing in Frankfort for instructional training.
A photo submitted to the Herald-Leader shows a small fire and heavy black smoke. The plane was resting upright in a grass field.
Djigbenou called it a “very rare occurrence” for a plane to crash. The airport hosts 53 takeoffs and landings per day, she said.
Briscoe did not know if a student or teacher was landing the plane. He said the student had several hours of flight time and the crash “was a shake up for him.”
Fire department crews arrived on the scene within a minute of when they were dispatched, Briscoe said.
The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.
This story will be updated.
