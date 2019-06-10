Potential danger to patients. Kentucky doctor suspended from practicing.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

State regulators have barred a Frankfort doctor from practicing after an assessment raised concerns about his skills, including his grasp of screening guidelines for breast and cervical cancer.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure released an emergency order Friday suspending the license of Abdolkarim Tahanasab.

The board said in its order that Tahanasab had failed to take steps to develop a plan for additional education.

State records show Tahanasab’s specialty is internal medicine. He completed medical school in Iran in 1969 and was first licensed to practice in Kentucky in 1973.

The case against Tahanasab started in mid-2017, when a Frankfort pharmacist reported that one of the doctor’s employees had tried to fill an altered prescription.

Tahanasab said he fired the employee in 2012 after she altered prescriptions from him and called in prescriptions for her family members, but had re-hired her to give her another chance.

The employee showed investigators texts from Tahanasab in which he asked her to send him photos “to make him feel better,” according to the board order.

A board consultant reviewed a dozen of Tahanasab’s patient charts and found concerns that included not doing drug screens on patients and not doing proper examinations before prescribing drugs.

The licensure board restricted Tahanasab’s authority to prescribe and approved an order for him to undergo a clinical skills assessment, set up a plan for additional education if needed, take a drug-prescribing course and pass a course on ethics and boundaries.

He failed that course and objected to re-taking it, the board said in its latest order.

In addition, the skills assessment showed that while Tahanasab had acceptable knowledge of internal medicine in some areas, there were concerns in others.

Among other things, Tahanasab was not up to date on vaccination recommendations, and it wasn’t clear he understood guidelines for some cancer screenings, the board’s order said.

He also didn’t show a satisfactory ability to interpret the results of lung-function tests, saying in one case a study showed no evidence a patients’ obstruction was reversible, when in fact it showed a significant response to medicine, according to the order.

In March, a board investigator gave Tahanasab a month to take steps to develop an educational plan, but he didn’t, the board said.

The board concluded there was cause to believe his practice represented a danger to patients.

Tahanasab can contest the findings. The board scheduled a hearing in October.