Kitten stuck outside during 2-hour car ride. Kentucky mechanics, fireman saved her.

A 9-week-old kitten was found trapped in a car frame after the car owner drove for 2 hours on Wednesday. Midas of Frankfort and a Lexington firefighter helped free the kitten. Midas of Frankfort

A 9-week-old kitten is safe and with a new family after being trapped in a car frame for a 40-mile, two-hour drive on Wednesday. A Central Kentucky auto-service business and Lexington firefighter rescued the animal.





The manager of a nearby Hardee’s asked workers at Midas of Frankfort to help remove a cat found stuck in a car, according to a Midas of Frankfort Facebook post. While the driver heard noises coming from his car while driving through Versailles and Lexington, it wasn’t until a Hardee’s employee heard a meow over the drive-through headset that the driver realized the kitten was stuck, said Scott Bourne, owner of the Midas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After an hour, workers were able to remove the frame and safely free the kitten with the help of workers and Lexington firefighter Kris Nelson, Bourne said.

Coincidentally, Nelson said he was at the Midas shop for an appointment when the car came in. He said while Bourne and workers were taking the frame off, he focused on comforting the cat and covering its ears so it wouldn’t be scared by the noises.

Bourne said the kitten’s survival is “amazing” because it was stuck next to the gas tank in high temperatures, over an extended amount of time.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bourne posted the story to Facebook in search of a name and new home for the kitten. The post already had more than 400 shares and about 300 comments as of Thursday afternoon.

After staying the night with Bourne and his three other cats, the kitten was checked by a veterinarian and determined to be healthy, Bourne said. He has named the cat Marigold at the recommendation of one Facebook comment, because it sounds similar to miracle and in Greek mythology is the name of King Midas’ daughter. Marigold goes to a new family in Central Kentucky Thursday.