One dead, ‘multiple casualties’ after shooting at Frankfort park

One person is dead after a shooting with “multiple casualties” at East Frankfort Park, according to Gov. Matt Bevin and the Franklin County Coroner.

Bevin tweeted that a dispute led to the shooting at the park in Frankfort.

One victim died from a gunshot wound at a hospital following the shooting, according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod. Police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, there were “some victims.”

Information on a suspect has not been released.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. at the city-owned park, the coroner said.

Bevin tweeted Monday night that Kentucky State Police is assisting local law enforcement to get answers and provide security.

A representative from Frankfort Regional Medical Center said they are taking patients from the shooting but could not confirm how many or the severity of the injuries.

Police have not said if the shooting was random or if it was a targeted event, according to LEX 18.

This story will be updated.