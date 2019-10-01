Kentucky deputies who responded to a 911 hangup call found a homicide victim

Kentucky State Police are investigating a homicide in which a man was apparently shot to death at a home in Franklin County Tuesday morning.

Someone called 911 from the home on Pea Ridge Road and then hung up just before 6 a.m., state police said. When deputies from the Franklin County sheriff’s office arrived, they found a man inside with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. He died soon after, they said.

The Franklin County coroner’s office said the man, Ronald D. Thornton, 73, of Frankfort, was apparently shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:47 a.m. An autopsy was to be conducted Tuesday, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Frankfort at (502)227-2221.