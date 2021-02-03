Central Kentucky woman says she fought off an abduction attempt. Police investigating

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating a reported abduction attempt in which a man with his pants down allegedly tried to grab a woman, according to police and social media posts.

Frankfort police said Wednesday morning that they were investigating one reported abduction attempt in the area of the TJ Maxx parking lot. The alleged abduction attempt reportedly happened Tuesday. In a Facebook post Tuesday, a woman detailed her experience in that same area. She said she was almost abducted and police were investigating.

“I’ve never fought so hard in my life,” she wrote in the post. “I kicked and kicked and kicked until he finally got off me. Then I threw my car in drive and raced off. I’ve never been more scared in my life. Please everyone always watch everything around you. You never think it’ll happen to you until it does.”

Bramblett described her alleged attacker as a male in a ski mask with his pants down. She said he was in a red car. Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said he was also described as wearing black clothing and having dreadlocks.

Frankfort police said other incidents “of the same nature” had been reported at other locations in the city. However, Bowman said those incidents were believed to be harassment or other concerns.

“In reviewing these things, we don’t believe these have any type of link to actual abductions,” Bowman said. He said the reported incidents had different suspects, so there was no reason to believe the incidents involved the same person.

“We want to encourage everyone to pay close attention to their surroundings,” Frankfort police said in a Facebook post. “Before exiting or returning to your vehicle check the surrounding area for anyone or anything suspicious.”

Police urged people to call their dispatch center at 502-875-8582 if they see something suspicious, or call 911 in emergencies.