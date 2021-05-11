Car reported for reckless driving on I-64 was involved in fatal collision, state police say

Kentucky State Police cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

Law enforcement officers were trying to find a motorist who had been reported for reckless driving on Interstate 64 near Frankfort Tuesday when the vehicle crashed and the driver, a 22-year-old Louisville woman, died, Kentucky State Police said.

Eastbound I-64 was shut down for several hours while first responders worked at the scene after the collision, which occurred at about 2 p.m., WKYT reported.

State police said they and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were trying to find a red 2005 Dodge Magnum after receiving 911 calls from other motorists about a “reckless driver,” state police said in a news release.

“Before the vehicle could be located, the vehicle was involved in a fatal collision near the 55 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64,” state police said.

State police said the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Magnum, Shyanne Adkins, of Jefferson County, lost control and hit a guardrail on the right shoulder of the road. The car then went back into the road, hit another vehicle in the rear and then hit another guardrail.

Adkins was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County coroner, state police said.

No one else was injured.