Updated: Central Kentucky man kills suspect allegedly trying to break into home

A Central Kentucky man shot and killed another man who was allegedly trying to break into his home Tuesday, according to Frankfort police.

The shooting happened after a man called Frankfort dispatch around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers someone was trying to break into his home on Wallace Avenue, according to Lynn Aubrey, assistant chief of police in Frankfort. While still on the phone with dispatchers, the resident fired a 9 mm at 35-year-old Stephen Smallwood and shot him one time, Aubrey said.

Smallwood was initially taken to a Frankfort hospital before being transferred to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Aubrey said.

He later died at UK Hospital Tuesday around 5:03 p.m., according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Police weren’t aware of any relationship between Smallwood and the homeowner, Aubrey said.

Police were still investigating to determine if any charges should be filed, Aubrey said. As of Wednesday morning, the homeowner hadn’t been charged over the shooting.