Central Ky. suspects pull a gun at an AT&T store. They got a large haul, cops say

Two people in Central Kentucky stole 20 to 30 cell phones while holding store employees at gunpoint before leading police on a chase across several counties Tuesday evening, according to Frankfort police.

The robbery occurred at an AT&T store on Jett Boulevard in Frankfort. The two suspects pulled a gun out and demanded the phones, police said. Once they had the phones, they fled in a maroon Ford Explorer, which was later located by Frankfort police officers on Interstate 64.

The suspects didn’t stop for police and led them on a chase through Franklin, Shelby and Jefferson counties. They eventually got out of the Explorer and took off on foot, police said. One of the suspects, who was under 18, was found and arrested. The other was still at large as of Tuesday night.

The Ford Explorer the suspects used had allegedly been stolen from a Louisville car dealership. Police said they recovered the vehicle and the stolen cell phones.

The arrested suspect was set to be charged with robbery and potentially other charges, police said.