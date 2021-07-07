2 people dead after early-morning motorcycle crash in Central Kentucky, coroner says

Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Frankfort, according to the Franklin County coroner’s office.

The crash happened early Wednesday, according to local law enforcement. Two adults died on the scene, according to Coroner William Harrod. No one else was injured in the crash, Harrod said. When asked if both victims were on the motorcycle and if any other vehicles were involved, Harrod said law enforcement was still investigating additional details.

Harrod said he would release the names of the victims after identifying them and notifying their family members.

The crash happened on Cardwell Lane between Edgewood and Highwood drives, according to the Frankfort Police Department. That section of the road is about 8 miles away from downtown Frankfort. An accident reconstruction unit was called to the scene to investigate the crash, police said.

The road was shut down until about 6:25 a.m., according to the Franklin County sheriff’s office.

