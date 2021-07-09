Embankment and parking lot collapse along Kentucky River in downtown Frankfort

An embankment collapsed along the Kentucky River near downtown Frankfort, Ky., Friday. Franklin County Fiscal Court

A parking lot collapsed in downtown Frankfort Friday, sending a vehicle down an embankment and nearly into the Kentucky River.

The embankment collapsed behind Crumbaugh Properties, near the Capitol Avenue Bridge, Franklin County Fiscal Court said in a news release.

No one was injured.

A towing company retrieved the vehicle from the embankment. The fiscal court said the couple who owns the SUV also lived next to the scene of the collapse and have been relocated to new housing.

Heavy rain and flooding this spring may have contributed to the erosion of the riverbank, WLEX 18 reported.

Large chunks of concrete from the parking lot were visible in photos from the scene.