Franklin County
Death of man found floating in Kentucky River in Franklin County under investigation
The Franklin County coroner is investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Kentucky River on Saturday.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was discovered by boaters around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday near the mouth of Benson Creek, said Franklin County Coroner William Harrod.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harrod said Sunday the man has been identified but he was still trying to locate the man’s next of kin.
No foul play is suspected, he said.
