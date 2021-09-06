Franklin County

Death of man found floating in Kentucky River in Franklin County under investigation

The Kentucky River
The Kentucky River Greg Kocher gkocher1@herald-leader.com

The Franklin County coroner is investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Kentucky River on Saturday.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was discovered by boaters around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday near the mouth of Benson Creek, said Franklin County Coroner William Harrod.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harrod said Sunday the man has been identified but he was still trying to locate the man’s next of kin.

No foul play is suspected, he said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Beth Musgrave
Beth Musgrave
Beth Musgrave has covered government and politics for the Herald-Leader for more than a decade. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has worked as a reporter in Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois and Washington D.C.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service