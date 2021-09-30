Two dead, multiple injuries in Frankfort apartment building fire

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a fire at an apartment building in Frankfort Thursday morning, according to the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner WKYT.

According to WKYT, the fire started Thursday morning at the 14-unit building on Leawood Drive. WKYT reported that one victim was flown to the burn unit at UofL Hospital.

Firefighters have yet to determine what started the fire and are still at the scene.

This story will be updated.