Three Asbury seminary students involved in Jessamine County crash that left one of them dead

One man died, and four other people were injured in a head-on crash on Ky. 169 in Jessamine County Saturday morning. Jessamine County Sheriff's Office

One student from Asbury Theological Seminary died and four other people were injured in a head-on collision near the Woodford-Jessamine County line Saturday morning.

According to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office, a Honda CRV was outbound on Ky. 169 at about 10:30 a.m. when it went onto the right shoulder of the road. The driver apparently overcorrected, and the vehicle went into the path of an oncoming Toyota Tacoma pickup.

The driver of the CRV, Aaron Nickerson, 28, of Williamsburg, Va., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jessamine County coroner’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two occupants of the Tacoma and the two passengers in the CRV were all taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with significant injuries.

Asbury seminary said in a Facebook post that besides Nickerson, two of its students, Uma John and Anastasia Marcum, were injured in the crash.

A prayer vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Estes Chapel.

“The entire Seminary community comes together with deep sadness to pray for the students, their families, and the two others who were involved in today’s terrible tragedy,” Asbury Seminary President Timothy Tennent said in the Facebook post. “We pray for healing for those injured and God’s deep peace and comfort for the family of Aaron Nickerson.”