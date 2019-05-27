‘It’s a day to remember those who’ve fallen.’ Hundreds show up at Camp Nelson ceremony.

Memorial Day ceremony at Camp Nelson National Cemetery Hundreds of people attend a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds of people attend a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.

Hundreds of people attended a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville to honor fallen heroes.

The one-hour ceremony included a fly over from a restored World War II B-25 bomber and a keynote address from Walter Cox, a 96-year-old former U.S. Army captain. Cox fought on the front lines during the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

All 34 Jessamine County World War II casualties were individually remembered during the ceremony.

“This day is a very important day to remember it’s not just the first day of summer, it’s not just a day to hang out at the pool, the lake or beach, it’s a day to remember those who’ve fallen,” said retired U.S Air Force Col. Chris Campbell.

Camp Nelson contains more than 12,000 graves, nearly all of which are of former U.S. Armed Forced personnel or their dependent family members.