Man killed in Central Kentucky officer-involved shooting, reports say

Kentucky State Police troopers were at the scene after an officer-involved fatal shooting Thursday morning in Nicholasville. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A man died after being fatally shot by police early Thursday morning in Nicholasville, according to media reports.

The shooting occurred just after midnight at an apartment complex on Beauford Place, which is off Main Street, according to WKYT. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

A 27-year-old man died in the shooting, the Jessamine County coroner told WKYT, but the man’s identity was not disclosed.

Kentucky State Police’s Critical Response Team is handling the investigation, LEX 18 reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It has not been disclosed which law enforcement agency was involved in the shooting.