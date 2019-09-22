Reports: Delivery driver exchanges fire with robbery suspects in Nicholasville

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Multiple shots were fired Saturday night in the parking lot of a Nicholasville hotel when a pizza delivery driver exchanged gunfire with two people who were trying to rob him, according to media reports.

The delivery driver was in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn off U.S. 27 in Jessamine County when he was approached by two people who demanded money and his cellphone, Nicholasville police told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The delivery driver then pulled out a gun and shot at the two suspects, the news station reported.

Bystanders were in the parking lot as the driver and the two suspects exchanged fire, according to LEX 18.

One of the suspects, an adult, was hit by gunfire and taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to WKYT. Police told the news station that the other suspect, a juvenile, was not injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There was a corporate event going on at the hotel at the time of the shooting, so there were a lot of people in the area, according to WKYT. The two suspects who tried to rob the delivery driver were not staying at the hotel, but had called in a delivery at the location to get the driver there, police told the news station.

The names of the suspects have not been released. The juvenile was taken into police custody and the adult remained in the hospital, according to WKYT. Both are facing multiple charges, the news station reports.